OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

