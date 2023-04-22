OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

