OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,388 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

