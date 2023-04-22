OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 444 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $370.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.28.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

