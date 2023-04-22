OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 512 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $196.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

