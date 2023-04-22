ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

