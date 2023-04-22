Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

