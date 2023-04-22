Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

