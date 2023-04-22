Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Haywood Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.21.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,570 shares of company stock worth $720,467. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

