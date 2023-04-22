Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stake Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 176,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

