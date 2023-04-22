Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $968.41 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.