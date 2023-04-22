PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538.17 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,984.55 or 0.07201044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $538.17 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
