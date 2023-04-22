PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.39 million-$733.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.99 million. PC Connection also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

