PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.39 million-$733.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.99 million. PC Connection also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.55 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
PC Connection Stock Performance
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.