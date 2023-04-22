Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

