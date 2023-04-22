Performa Ltd US LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,002,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,136,536. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $335.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

