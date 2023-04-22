Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases 37,920 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.19% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

