Performa Ltd US LLC Sells 24,004 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Performa Ltd US LLC lessened its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Paysafe accounts for 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Paysafe Stock Down 0.5 %

PSFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 226,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe



Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

