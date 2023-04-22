Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 19 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $764.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $736.69 and a 200 day moving average of $660.74. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

