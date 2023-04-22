Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

