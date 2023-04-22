Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

