Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,539.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

