Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.