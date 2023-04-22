Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

