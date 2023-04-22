Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

