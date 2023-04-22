Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE PAGP opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.17.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 199,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 152,033 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 47.7% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Plains GP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

