Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

