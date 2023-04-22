POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.13.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

