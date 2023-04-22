Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.27.

PII opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

