Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $193.17 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $193.17 million and $4.86 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00314226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20388903 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,685,564.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.