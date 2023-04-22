Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.07 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Further Reading

