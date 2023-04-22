Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $91.33 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Prom has a market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00017976 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,842.56 or 1.00014867 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.9581941 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,331,665.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

