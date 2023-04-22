PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $583,221.87 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $583,221.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,419,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.