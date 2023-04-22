PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading Up 2.5%

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.41). Approximately 42,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.40).

PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.10.

About PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

