Quantfury Token (QTF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,345.15

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $9.22 or 0.00033330 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $92.21 million and $5,345.15 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.18052633 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,690.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

