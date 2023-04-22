Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.31 and approximately $181,178.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,789.89 or 1.00073717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,408.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.