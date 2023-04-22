Radix Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Radix has a total market cap of $718.55 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 7,580,479,132 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

