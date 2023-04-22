Raymond James Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$23.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

