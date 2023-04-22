RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 98,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 130,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

