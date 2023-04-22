Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 16,786,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,431,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.