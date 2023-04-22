Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

