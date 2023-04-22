Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $146.00 at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE RGA opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

