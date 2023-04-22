Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

