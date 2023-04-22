Render Token (RNDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138.46 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $651.95 million and approximately $138.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

