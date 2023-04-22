Reviewing Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) & Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Princeton Bancorp and Universal Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Princeton Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Universal Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Universal Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Universal Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.53 $25.73 million $4.11 7.75 Universal Entertainment $822.96 million 2.16 -$173.37 million N/A N/A

Princeton Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Universal Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.