Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.15 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

REXR stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

