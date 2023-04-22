Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $486.89 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,980.36 or 0.07266518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,860 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,978.84643494 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,927,522.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

