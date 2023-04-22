Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,261,566,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,154. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

