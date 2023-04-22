Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,261,566,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
