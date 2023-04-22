SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,478.52

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $16,478.52 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00028886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,609.82 or 1.00045127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03356965 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,034.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

