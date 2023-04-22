Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.89.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

SRPT opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.