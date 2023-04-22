Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

